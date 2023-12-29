Butte's iconic Hotel Finlen celebrating 100-year anniversary with New Year's Eve bash

BUTTE — It’s one of the most recognizable buildings in the Uptown Butte skyline and while it may not be the oldest building in the Mining City, the Hotel Finlen is coming up on its 100th anniversary in 2024. The current owners of the building are holding a huge birthday bash on New Year’s Eve to celebrate.

"This is the big one, this is a real big deal for all of us and, you know, a hundred years is long enough to be meaningful," says JJ Adams, co-owner of Hotel Finlen.

Hotel Finlen was built in 1924 and has been patronized by presidents and celebrities, but for Adams, he’s really proud that the building is known as a cultural center for the citizens of Butte.

"It’s such a community center of commerce and activity. People have their big life events here. They get married here. They celebrate big anniversaries here," says Adams.

And with its two ballrooms, the Finlen has been host to major community events, like the signing of the 2020 consent decree that lays out a plan for the continued cleanup of mining-related contamination in Butte.

It's also the base camp for musicians participating in the annual Montana Folk Festival.

"There’s more good things to come. So, New Year’s Eve will be great and we’ve got a lot of other events and activities planned for this year," says Adams.

Adams says there are still a few tickets available for the New Year's Eve party in the Copper Bowl ballroom and the party features circus performers based in Las Vegas and New York City, as well as jazz music from a local group. Drinks and snacks will also come with a ticket that costs $100.