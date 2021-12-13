C.R. Anderson evacuated Monday morning because of a small fire

HELENA — C.R. Anderson Middle School was evacuated Monday morning because of a small fire. There are no injuries and minimal damage reported according to the Helena Fire Department (HFD).

HFD Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said the fire was reported at 7:54 a.m., involving a light fixture in a classroom. The fire was extinguished by fire suppression personnel within minutes.

Chambers says Firefighters will remain on scene until they deem the situation to be safe.

Helena Public Schools reported at 9:15 a.m. the Fire Department has declared the building safe and students, who were routed to the school’s evacuation site, are now returning to the building for class.

"Student safety is our top priority, and we are continuing to look into what caused the ballast to fail," said the school district in a press release.