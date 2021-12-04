California developer purchases former Shopko property

HELENA — A California developer has announced the purchase of the property that formerly housed Shopko in Helena.

Citivest Commercial Investments and Sage Investco announced the purchase via a press release Friday.

According to the release, the buyer plans site improvements including landscaping, signage and paint.

The property encompasses nearly 117,000 square feet and included two other areas available for development.

The price of the property and the name of the seller were not released.

Shopko closed in 2019, the building has been mostly empty since.