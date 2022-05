HELENA — A section of N. California Street will be closed on Tuesday, May 10, between 8th and 9th avenues.

Crews are continuing to repair asphalt on the street.

The closure is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will finish the asphalt repair that was started on May 5.

People with concerns about the work can call 406-447-1566.