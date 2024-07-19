Canyon Ferry Road reopens, evacuation warnings lifted near Horse Gulch Fire

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that Canyon Ferry Road from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line has reopened to the public.

Court Sheriff, Chinaman Gulch, Hellgate, Jo Bonner, and Riverside Campgrounds will open on Friday, July 19.

Those recreating at the lake should be aware of fire helicopters and other air resources and avoid lake areas where they are operating.

"While it is safe to open campgrounds and some roads to public access, this is still an active fire with heavy fire traffic," wrote Sheriff Leo Dutton in a social media post.

The public is reminded to stay out of the burn area and roads are Closed within the fire perimeter.

Residents-only access will continue on Jimtown Road from Riverside Road to Trout Creek Road and Black Bear Road.

The United States Forest Service closures are still in place including Vigilante Campground.

The Horse Gulch Fire saw minimal growth in the past 24 hours as crews continued to maintain and increase containment lines.

The human-caused fire has burned 14,250 acres since it was first reported on July 9. As of Thursday morning, fire officials reported 32% containment, an increase from 23% reported Wednesday morning.