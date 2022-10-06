Capital boys, Helena girls, blank opponents in crosstown soccer showdown

HELENA — The Helena High Bengals' soccer programs hosted the Helena Capital Bruins in their second crosstown meeting of the season.

The boys were the first on the pitch on Wednesday night. In their last meeting, the Bruins had a clean sheet, 7-0. Wednesday's matchup would be more of the same with goals from Josiah Bibeau, Gunnar Shumate (2), Trey Moseman, Bridger Leeflang, Tizer Kazmierowski, and Liam McAdams. For another final score of 7-0.

Up next were the girls. In their previous crosstown showing, the Helena High Bengals blanked the Bruins 3-0. This would again be the case.

Goals were scored by Madilyn Todorovich, Avery Kraft (2), and Lucy Odegard. Two of four goals were penalty kicks.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

Junior Avery Kraft tied Helena High records for second most in all-time scoring with her initial PK, to make it 34 goals in her Helena High career. Her second goal puts her at 35, one goal behind the all-time record of 36 held by Whitney Haseman.