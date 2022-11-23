Capital Bruins football celebrate Class AA state championship with firetruck victory lap

HELENA — Following Friday's 35-14 Championship win over the Bozeman Hawks, the Helena Capital Bruins are took their victory lap around the Queen City in a firetruck.

“It doesn't really feel real to me. And I don't think to my teammates either. I mean, just being out here for this. It's just, like, unreal still,” senior defensive lineman Talon Marsh said.

Winning the Class AA state championship was something these Bruins seniors have been working towards since they became friends back in 5th grade, and doing it while undefeated made it all the more special.

“I mean, we always hear about the great Bruins teams, and their undefeated teams," Marsh said. "So us being able to join that tradition is pretty special to us.”

Senior Tight End Hayden Opitz’ dad, Chad, saw this Bruins team blossom first hand.

“I've been around this group since they were fifth graders. And this is just a great group of boys. It's been fun watching them over the years,” he said.

The 2022 Bruins join the 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2008 Capital football teams to become the schools 6th football team to go undefeated.

“Got to watch those guys go undefeated as freshmen, and I know they've had that goal since then, to repeat that, as seniors and to see him do it is pretty neat,” Opitz said.

It was the seniors who found themselves at the top of the Bruins leaderboard this year. Joey Michelotti led in passing touchdowns with 12, Nick Michelotti lead with just shy of 65 receiving yards per game, Tom Carter lead with 105 rushing yards per game and 23 touchdowns, Joey Laurmen lead in tackles- just shy of 11 per game, Talon Marsh led in sacks with 23, and Tyler Kovick led in interceptions with 6.

Marsh and the rest of the Bruins took an MTN GoPro for the ride, those videos are linked below!