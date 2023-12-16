Capital High School welding class donates work to nonprofit

HELENA — The Capital High School welding class has been working since the beginning of the school year to create pieces that will be auctioned off for the Big Hearts Under the Big Sky annual banquet.

Since 2008 the welding class and the nonprofit have been working together to raise funds to provide outdoor adventures for veterans and children who face life-threatening illnesses.

Big Hearts Under the Big Sky has the mission of healing families in need, bringing them together for fully guided and fully outfitted trips, all free of charge.

Capital High School welding student, Andrey Butler said, “They’re not seeing their kids. They’re not seeing their family and it’s really one of the small ways to say thanks. When you see some of the horrors of reality, having a little hunting trip or backpacking trip can make it that much better.”

20 students worked on a variety of items, anything from decorative art pieces to outdoor fireplaces. Each year the class creates a custom fly rod which tends to be their hot ticket item.

This year, the projects made by students are valued at $7,000 in total, which will put one family in the field.

The banquet will be held on January 13 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Helena Colonial.

They only have 60 tickets left out of the 300 they sell.

You can find tickets here.