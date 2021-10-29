Capital Transit suspends some services, implements additional COVID measures

HELENA — The City of Helena announced on Friday that it will temporarily suspend bus service to East Valley / East Helena due to a recent reduction in available staff. Starting Monday, Nov. 2, the service will be suspended indefinitely.

The change will not impact the fixed-route buses or ADA paratransit service, which will operate as normal.

Capital Transit will also be implementing increased health and safety measures to help protect passengers and transit staff and ensure the continued availability of public transportation for the community.

TEMPORARY COVID-19 PASSENGER REQUIREMENTS, LIMITATIONS & RESTRICTIONS:

Federal Law requires mask wearing when using public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Any passenger who refuses to wear a mask or removes their mask while onboard the bus will have their trip denied or will be required to exit the bus.

Please do not enter or use Capital Transit Bus Service if you have symptoms associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or if your intended trip is/was to be tested for COVID-19.

Capital Transit is not an emergency medical transport service provider, if you or anyone you know is experiencing a medical emergency or may be experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus, please call your medical care provider or 911 for assistance.