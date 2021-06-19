Capitol Square Farmers Market kicks off 2021 season

HELENA — The Capitol Square Farmers Market celebrated five years by kicking off this year's season.

It was a different scene at the Capitol Square Farmers Market. Masks were optional, no directed traffic, and less restrictive COVID-19 precautions.

The farmers market seemed more to pre-pandemic times. Eight vendors along with food trucks attended the first Capitol Square Farmers Market this season. Hand washing stations were available and the market also had a mobile van for free COVID-19 vaccinations.

One vendor is already enjoying the market experience this year.

“It's absolutely thrilling. It's great to actually see everyone and get to sit and converse and actually take our time and talk instead of having to throw out the product six feet away and then look back up. It's been a really nice change," says Sarah Thaggard, a second-year vendor at the market.

The schedule is the same as 2020. June - September every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol building.