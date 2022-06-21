Capitol Square Farmers Market kicks off 6th year

HELENA — The Capitol Square Farmers Market kicked off their sixth year on Tuesday at the Montana State Capitol.

The weekly event in the summer is sponsored by the State of Montana’s Department of Agriculture and the General Services Division.

General Services Division Administrator Stephen Baiamonte says they’re excited to be back and happy to have vendors both old and new back on the Capitol grounds.

“We think it’s just a great way for local vendors and producers to reach out to the public, to sell their produce and their arts and crafts,” Baiamonte noted. “And it’s a great way for everyone, whether your a Montanan or a tourist, to just come and really experience the State Capitol.”

While much of the market looks the same as last year, there are some new changes like a focus on community outreach.

“At every market, we’ll have community-oriented outreach. This week it’s our health care and benefits booth,” explained Baiamonte.

The Capitol Square Farmers Market will run every Tuesday this summer, except holidays, from 2:30 pm until 6:30 pm.