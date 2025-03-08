Carroll College adds cybersecurity program

HELENA — Carroll College is set to add its 40th undergraduate major degree program this fall. The new Cybersecurity major aims to prepare students for careers in the cyber security field.

Students who enroll in the new Bachelor’s program will learn how to assess threats to online privacy, security, and safety and how to protect digital assets.

The major will be offered through a hybrid model, including six online courses, as part of a partnership with Rize Education. The organization provides career-focused academic programs to over 100 higher education institutions.

Ted Wendt, the chair of Carroll’s Mathematics, engineering, computer science, and physics department, told MTN about the new program's significance.

“The importance of Carol being involved in this field to help address the national and global shortage of professionals," said Wendt. "[The program] gives an opportunity for Montana kids to go to school in Montana and then to find careers that'll allow them to stay in Montana. Many of these careers are ones that can be done remotely, largely off-site, and it means that local kids can contribute to the Montana economy."

According to estimates, the cybersecurity industry is set to grow over 30% by 2031, and there are currently over 1,000 jobs in Montana in this sector.

To learn more about the new degree program click here.