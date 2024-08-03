Carroll College announces retirement of president Dr. John Cech

HELENA — Students will return to Carroll College later this month, and when they do, they will be greeted by college president Dr. John Cech one last time before his retirement.

"My hope is that my time working with the faculty and staff - we made this college stronger, and I will leave it a bit better than it was before. But there's a season, and there's always a time for the next person to come in and take it to the next level, and I'm really excited about that," President Cech said.

As he has for the last six years, Cech will host muffins and coffee for students on the first day of school.

MTN News

He said, "I'm going to miss daily interactions with the students. The students give me energy and hope. They give me hope for the future of this world, and Carroll students are the best. They are the absolute best."

Cech is the 18th president of Carroll College, serving in the role since 2018.

During his tenure, he saw more than 2,100 students graduate, including those who started college at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTN News

"We were the first campus in the state of Montana to figure out a way that Fall to test every single student and create a bubble around the campus, and we did not close for a single day after we opened in the fall of 2020," said Cech.

Cech has led the campus through significant renovations and construction projects, including the renovation of the Corette Library, improvements to Nelson Stadium, and construction of the Perkins Call Canine Center.

He highlighted the board of trustees work in increasing the school's endowment over the last six years by 72% to $74.8 million.

Of all his accomplishments at Carroll College, Cech says meeting Pope Francis this May with 14 other college presidents stands out.

Dr. John Cech

Cech said, "To be able to share with him some information about our student global refugee initiative, watch his face light up, and to hear him say, 'Other catholic colleges across the world should emulate what Carroll College is doing to serve those students who need help the most,' that was the greatest moment of my time here."

His goals for his final year include continuing work on the school's new Biskupiak Facilities Buildings and the Physician's Assistant Program and Training Center.

Cech's final day as Carroll College's president will be June 30th, 2025.