Carroll College celebrates Homecoming and Family Weekend

HELENA — This Thursday through Sunday family, fans, faculty members, alumni, and students are invited to participate in Carroll College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The festivities kicked off with the Fighting Saints March on Thursday evening where athletes, cheerleaders, and band members marched down Last Chance Gulch full of school spirit. Travis Belcher was at Thursday’s march and is the father of a Junior year football player for Carroll.

“We love the kids that are athletes at Carroll. We love Carroll College. It’s our hometown school so it’s a great opportunity to go hang out with a bunch of cool people and support some great kids,” says Belcher.

Mike Roberts is a Carroll alumni himself and has had multiple family members who have attended the college. His father was once the Dean of Students.

“Like I said, we just love Carroll athletics and all that it represents, and they just turn out amazing student-athletes, so to come down and support them is what we wanted to do tonight,” says Roberts.

Other weekend events include tailgating, volleyball, soccer, and football games. A Parent and Family Social will occur on Friday at 630 PM before the Homecoming Kick-off Party at 8 PM, featuring fire pits and a pep rally.

Sports fans in the stands will be able to see a large Carroll “C” on Guad Hill. This C hearkens back to a “C” once clearly displayed on the side of Mount Ascension that folks would hike to, says Renee Wall, Director of Alumni and Family Engagement.

“In a college, tradition is really, really important. And as we grow and as we change as an institution, we still want to keep our traditions, those things that are really important to us. And I think homecoming and all the celebration is just a part of that,” says Wall.

The college will also be hosting a supply drive for Florence Crittenton Family Services at all homecoming activities.