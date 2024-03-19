Carroll College continues renovations

HELENA — Just as Carroll College closed the chapter on library renovations, they kicked off construction on Nelson Stadium.

Carroll College students returned from spring break on Monday, when the renovated Corette Library first opened to them and when ground was broken at Nelson Stadium.

Carroll College President John Cech said, "Spring is when things come up from the ground and blossom, and that's what's happening to this campus right now: it's blossoming."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The library's renovations took roughly 11 months. They added nine study rooms, a 24/7 study space, more windows and whiteboards, internet and wireless connectivity upgrades, and more extensive technology support.

"It's important to have study space, but I think it's also important to have spaces that students want to use [and] that can accommodate how they want to use it," said the Library Director at Carroll College, Jennifer Oates.

Carroll College sent multiple surveys asking students what changes they would like to see, and most could happen during the renovations.

The construction of Nelson Stadium has been a topic of conversation since 2005, as it has not been updated since it was built in 2001.

Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross said, "It's real. Up until this point, we've been talking about it for so long, but to actually see the trucks and equipment get in there this morning and actually move the goalpost with ease."

The $5 million construction project to Nelson Stadium includes replacing the grass with synthetic turf, new electricity, more stadium lighting, and increased seating.

With these changes, Carroll College hopes to increase the use of Nelson Stadium.

Softball, soccer, and some intramural sports will use the field.

The college also hopes to use the stadium for community events, like concerts and graduations.

"This is going to impact all of Carroll College and the community of Helena. It just doesn't impact one entity," said Gross.

The field is expected to be finished before football season begins in August.

Both the library and stadium are funded by donors.

Carroll College hopes to have a formal groundbreaking in April.