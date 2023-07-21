Carroll College developing new Physician Assistant program

HELENA — Carroll College has begun developing a new Physician Assistant program slated to begin In August of 2026.

“It’s a great career option for individuals and the demand is high. And so, we think we can serve both the students who want to move into that profession, serve health care needs in Montana and the region. And it’s very much aligned with the mission of the institution,” says Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Carroll College, Jennifer Glowienka.

The intensive 27-month program will allow students to earn a Master of Science (MS) in Physician Assistant Studies. A physician assistant is able to provide direct care for patients while also under the supervision of a doctor.

A Founding Program Director for the developing program has been recently appointed. Ms. Claire Hull has spent 23 years in PA education.

There is plenty of work to be done before the program begins. The college must get together certain requirements in order to receive official accreditation. Health care providers must be connected with in order to provide clinical placement for students. And the NE section of the Fortin-Simperman Science building complex in which the program is to be held will be receiving renovations and an 8,500-square-foot addition.

Glowienka says that the program will create more health care providers who will hopefully cater to the area in which they learned their career.

“If we can train people and educate people who are from this area, who want to stay in this area, and that can be regions all across the Pacific NW, but that really serves Montana and this area by training people here and having them stay in this area and serve the needs of Montanans,” says Glowienka.