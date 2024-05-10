Carroll College graduation is this Saturday, watch it live

HELENA — Carroll College will hold its graduation ceremony in the Carroll College PE Center this Saturday.

This year, 265 students are graduating with bachelor's or master's degrees.

Guest tickets are required for attendees due to the PE center's fire protocol.

Doors open for seating at noon, with commencement starting at 1 PM.

For the first time, the Blackfeet Nation will perform a Native American honor song at the beginning of the ceremony.

Alums from Carroll College classes of 1964 and 1974 will be honored.

Biology professor Dr. Ashley Beck will give the faculty address, and the president of Carroll, Dr. John Cech, will give the president's address.

You can livestream the graduation here.