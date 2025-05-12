Carroll College holds 115th graduation commencement ceremony

HELENA — Two hundred ninety students turned their tassels and are moving on to their next phase of life after graduating from Carroll College.

The 2025 graduating class represents 24 states and seven countries.

Carroll College celebrates graduates at 115th commencement

One of those graduating is Marrin Chapman, this year's student commencement speaker.

"Overall, it's just a blessing to be here with the people that we're with because we didn't do it by ourselves," she said. "There's so many staff, faculty, administrators, board of trustees, friends, and families that got us to this point. For the first time, it feels like we have accomplished something super significant."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This year, the top major among graduates is Nursing, followed by Business: Management and Marketing.

Forty-nine percent of students are from Montana, 48% are from out-of-state, and three percent are international.

One graduating student, Maddie Visser, shared what she learned from Carroll.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Try new things, put yourself out there, and if it fails, try again," she said.

This is the first year the school's Master of Social Work program has had students graduate since it became accredited.

"I actually did my specialized year here on campus at the Wellness Center," said Kevin Sandoval, who is graduating with a degree from the program. "I got to work with Carroll students here for the past year, so it's been a very rewarding experience."

It's a bittersweet chapter for the college, as those graduating are moving on to the next chapter of life alongside the school's president, Dr. John Cech.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

He said, "Today, we will walk off this stage together, ready for what's next. In a real sense, I graduate with you."

As Cech closes the door for his time at Carroll, he shares his hopes for his last graduating class.

"Speak up for education, mentor those who come after you, and support your communities. Never ever stop learning," he said.