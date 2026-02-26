Carroll College men, women gear up for Frontier Conference basketball tournaments

HELENA — With the Frontier Conference basketball tournaments tipping off Friday in Butte, the Carroll College men and women are hoping to kick off March runs.

The Fighting Saints men enter conference tournament play as the No. 3 seed. They ended their regular season with wins in four of their last five games to propel themselves up to that third spot, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 Dakota State.

“Throughout the course of the season, we’ve had stretches where we’ve had 35 really good minutes, 36 really good minutes,” Carroll head coach Dan Pearson said. “And then, there’s always kind of these dips that show up at some point. So, we want to mellow those things out because we feel like that’s the difference between us being a good team this year and a team that can go do something special.”

Carroll’s quarterfinal game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

And for the Fighting Saints women, they also enter conference tournament play as the No. 3 seed. They ended their regular season with a 54-point road win over Mayville State, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 Montana Western.

“I think the most important thing is to be playing your best basketball when you go into that tournament," said Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers. "I mean, you want to go in there playing well and feeling good. And then whatever seed you fall into and whomever you draw, you’re ready for that.”

Quarterfinal action for the Carroll women tips off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.