Carroll College offers grant for past Rossiter Elementary School students displaced by 2018 flood

HELENA — Rossiter Elementary School students, once displaced by flooding, are now eligible for a $3,000 grant from Carroll College.

In 2018, flooding from Ten Mile Creek impacted parts of the Helena Valley, including Rossiter.

About 500 Rossiter students were temporarily relocated to Carroll College, where they learned in Carroll classrooms, ate in the Campus Center, and played on the school's lawns.

MTN News

Now, some of those same students who were fifth graders in 2018 are graduating from high school.

If they enroll at Carroll College, they can get a $3,000 grant to help with their schooling, which can be renewed for four years, providing them with $12,000 in total.

"For those students, they were completing their elementary school time in 2018," said Erik Rose, the associate vice president of enrollment at Carroll College. "Now, they're also completing their high school degree. If they're able to come back here to Carroll College, that really is their education circle coming all the way back around."

This year's grant is available for 56 graduating seniors who attended Rossiter and will continue to the next class in 2026.

MTN News

The college says they will reward 100% of the applicants for the grant, but at this point, they do not believe they have any incoming students who were displaced by the flooding.

You can find more information about the grant and how to apply by emailing fao@carroll.edu.