Carroll College ranked the #1 Best Value Regional College in the West

Carroll College
KTVH
Carroll College
HELENA — Carroll College was ranked the #1 Best Value Regional College in the West for the third year in a row by US News and World Report.

Carroll was also voted as the #3 Regional College in the West and #2 for Veterans.

The "best colleges" rankings assessment takes into account nearly 1,500 regionally accredited institutions and is based on as many as 17 points of academic quality. Regional colleges use a 13 point system.

Including Carroll, 397 schools are in the regional college category.

Montana is one of 15 states in the western region.

According to school leaders, 99% of Carroll College students get institutional scholarships and the average aid package offsets more than half of the total cost of attendance.

The median earning for Carroll alumni is $62,000 - the highest among all Montana colleges and universities.

