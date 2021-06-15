Carroll receives 4th largest donation to date to help with library renovations

HELENA — Carroll College has received one of its largest donations to date thanks to a 1962 graduate. The money will go to improving and update the campus library and learning commons.

Roy Simperman, Carroll class of 1962 and Chairman and CEO of Semaphore Corporation, and his wife Frances, have designated to the college a gift of over $2.3 million to fund continued renovations of the Jack and Sallie Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons.

The donation is the 4th largest single gift in the history of the college.

“This is an incredible gift for Carroll College,” said Dr. John Cech, president of Carroll College. “Thanks to the generosity of the Simpermans, the college will be able to complete the transformation of the library into a center for collaboration and innovation that integrates highly sophisticated technology into all aspects of scholarship and student experience.

“We are so grateful to Roy and Frances, without whom the library transformations would not be possible. The impacts of their gift will support Carroll’s liberal arts foundation and serve Carroll students for generations to come and will enhance the overall appearance of our thriving campus.”

Carroll says the Simpermans have been instrumental in providing the resources to lead the way for the transformation of the Corette Library into a campus learning commons essential to the academic experience of students. The Simpermans have provided more than $1.9 million in donations already for the renovation of the building.

“We are absolutely thrilled that this project can finally move forward and to completion,” said Roy Simperman. “We are deeply committed to the mission of Carroll College and believe strongly in the value Carroll graduates bring to the world. Our hope is that this gift inspires others to act philanthropically and support Catholic education at Carroll College and around the world. Now more than ever we must be thinking and taking action to establish a strong liberal arts Catholic education. By creating a space on campus that both addresses the rapidly evolving technological and academic needs of students while also providing an appealing space for fellowship and community, the Jack and Sallie Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons helps demonstrate Carroll’s commitment to intellectual and personal excellence.”

The renovation of the lower level of the library was completed in 2019. Carroll reports the modernized area of the library has proven to be very popular among students.

Renovations of the upper-level space are scheduled to begin in spring 2022. They will include collaborative workspaces, a study room open 24-7 for students with unusual schedules, enhanced makerspace with a 3-D printer and other tools for model creation, podcast studio, updated restrooms, elevator upgrades, a coffee kiosk, additional windows for natural lighting, an outdoor patio area and a new historical interpretive area depicting the stories of both the Corette and Simperman families.