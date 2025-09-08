Cascade County teen recovering from gunshot wound

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday, September 7, 2025, that a person was shot north of Great Falls in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that one person was seriously injured, and that there is no danger to the public.

Family members say the person who was shot is 17-year old Kyrsten Ryan, and that she is expected to remain in the ICU for at least a week.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states:

Kyrsten went to a party to give her friend a safe ride home, but while she was there, she was standing in the wrong place as a fight broke out. She was shot once, and the bullet hit her in her low neck/high chest at an angle after going through a wall. From there, the bullet missed her carotid artery, hit her top rib, ricocheted up, and went through her shoulder and out through her back. The bullet luckily missed all of her major organs and arteries but did not come without injuries. The bullet punctured the top of her left lung and caused it to collapse, as well as fracturing her rib and left shoulder. Luckily, three heroic guys stayed with her until an ambulance arrived and kept her alert and awake while applying pressure to both the entrance and exit wounds.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Sheriff Slaughter said in a news release: "This remains an active and complex investigation. Detectives are currently working to gather additional witness statements and video evidence. We are aware that multiple witnesses left the scene prior to deputies’ and the Great Falls Police Department’s arrival, and it is believed that there may be additional video evidence that has not yet been provided."

If you have video related to this incident, or have any information that may help with the investigation, you are asked to call Detective Nic Allison at 406-454-7318.

No other details have been released at this point.

Sheriff Slaughter said that more information will likely be released on Monday, September 8th.