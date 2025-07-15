Cascade woman dies in car crash

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Michelle "Meesh" Coumaros of Cascade died unexpectedly in a car accident, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter Hunter.

She is also survived by her mother, Sue Coumaros.

Cheri Hill, a friend of Michelle, told KRTV that Michelle was southbound on I-15 heading toward Wolf Creek on at around 2 a.m. For some reason, her vehicle hit the guardrail near the Augusta exit and she was ejected from the car, and died at the scene.

Cheri said that Michelle worked at a restaurant in Craig.

Michelle's mother Sue is taking care of the baby now.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Michelle's daughter and mother.

It states, in part:

Meesh was the life of every gathering, known for her big heart and her unwavering love for her family. She embraced the Big Sky lifestyle and was always ready to help others, often putting their needs before her own. Meesh worked tirelessly to provide for Sue and Hunter, and her generosity touched countless lives in the community. Now, as her family faces unimaginable loss, we want to come together to support them. The funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs and immediate living expenses for Sue and baby Hunter.

More than $6,200 has been donated already; if you would like to donate, click here.

