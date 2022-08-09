Casting agency for 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' looking for extras in Butte

BUTTE — People in Butte have the chance to sign up to be an extra for the television series “1923” that begins filming later this month, and those involved in this industry say it’s really thrilling.

“Super fun job, you get to see the actors, watch a big-time TV show get made, it’s almost like watching a movie get made,” said Extras Casting Director Andrei Constantinescu.

Much of this "Yellowstone" prequel is being filmed in Butte and expected to star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. But the show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting. Extras can make about $100 a day during filming.

“Help supplement your Christmas fund, or whatever you’re saving for, we can help you get that by working with us,” said Constantinescu.

There’s also the pride of being part of a high-quality production.

“When you see it, you’ll be like, ‘Wow, I’m so glad that I’m part of this,’ because it’s such a cool event,” he said.

Cheryl Ackerman of Butte worked as an extra earlier this year for the "Yellowstone" series.

“We were firsthand with all the actors, actually all the people from the bunkhouse were there, Rip and Teeter, Lloyd, the whole crew was there. It was great, it was just a good experience, so I think being an extra here in Butte for 1923’s going to be just as much fun,” said Ackerman.

People can sign up to be an extra in this series by going to mycastingfile.com. No prior acting experience is necessary.

Once signed up, extras will be scheduled for a costume fitting at the Butte Plaza Mall.