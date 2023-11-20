Watch Now
News

Actions

Cats fan attends Brawl of the Wild after traumatic bear attack

Bear attack survivor Rudy Noorlander came from Bozeman to watch his favorite team, the Bobcats, play in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild.
Rudy Noorlander outside of Washington Grizzly Stadium, Missoula Mt.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 10:54:01-05

MISSOULA — Even after a traumatic experience, watching sports can be a great way to get your life back to normal and that’s exactly what the Brawl of the Wild did Saturday for bear attack survivor Rudy Noorlander who came from Bozeman to watch his favorite team, the Bobcats, play.

"It is exciting my wife is here with me but we have season tickets for all the home games at MSU and I missed the first few months. So this is the last hoorah, my daughter got me tickets for the day."

Noorlander said, now there's a perfectly good reason as to why Rudy missed the first few months of MSU's season.

He was attacked by a grizzly bear in early September near Big Sky.

The bear tore off Noorlander's jaw, and he spent weeks in recovery at a Utah hospital where he underwent complete jaw reconstruction among other injuries.

Naturally, he said the experience made him like the Montana Grizzlies even less and he looks forward to watching the Cats in the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader