Center for Warriors Foundation receives Action Trackchair to take disabled veterans outdoors

HELENA — The Center for Warriors Foundation is hosting its second annual Archery Elk Camp for veterans this month, and to get more veterans involved in the hunt, they got an all-terrain wheelchair from Action Trackchair.

The donation came in August and is funded by Hell's A-Roarin' Outfitters out of Gardiner.

The chair was presented to the Center for Warriors during a Capital Sports and Western event.

"We've set this chair up with fishing rod holders, riffle holders, and bow holders. Quite a bit of different things that they can use out in the wild," said Dennis Burns, Center for Warriors Foundation camp manager.

Action Trackchair can conquer snow, mud, and sand, helping users venture farther on challenging terrain.

