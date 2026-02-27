Chick-fil-A announces tentative opening date of Helena restaurant

HELENA — The Chick-fil-A project continues to move forward in Helena. In a statement, Chick-fil-A, Inc. told MTN the Helena restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2027.

According to the City of Helena, plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant on N. Washington St. in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center have been approved. The city is currently waiting for the developer to select a general contractor and provide the contract amount so permit fees can be generated.

In a November email to the city, Chick-fil-A officials said selecting a general contractor could take several months. Once fees have been generated and paid, the permit can be issued.

Each Chick-fil-A restaurant is locally owned and operated, and according to the company, each restaurant creates between 80 and 120 jobs.

