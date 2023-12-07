Christmas Stroll returns to East Helena

EAST HELENA — On Thursday, December 7, East Helena will be holding its annual Christmas Stroll for the holiday season. From 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday night, East Helena will be full of activity.

This year the event will have an activity tent for kids, performances every 30 minutes at Radley Elementary, a raffle, vendors on Main Street and even a visit from Santa.

The event is a big part of the East Helena community.

“It’s a huge community event. Every business down Main Street is open,” said Jolene Jiarde, a Valley Bank employee. “It’s a time for the community to come together and show their business and support to the community.”

Not only do East Helena residents enjoy the event, but people from all over come to enjoy the festivities of the night.

“It’s great to see all of our friends, neighbors and kids,” Stephanie Chambers, a Valley Bank employee said.

“It’s not just East Helena people. It’s people from Townsend, Helena, and Boulder. So, people come out and enjoy what we have to offer,” said Tabatha Reisbeck, the owner of Stacks Clothing Co.

“The Christmas stroll is another opportunity for our East Helena community to come together and celebrate the holidays. It’s also a perfect chance to raise funds for local charities,” said the city of East Helena Mayor, Kelly Harris in a statement.

This year the stroll will also help to raise money for two different projects.

“We’re raffling off this tree to go to East Helena Rodeo Association to help them build their new rodeo grounds and also were collecting vendor registrations to go to the East Helena Booster Club for scholarships for their seniors,” Chambers said.

The East Helena community invites everyone to come out for the stroll and enjoy the start of the holiday season.

“Tomorrow supposed to be a great evening,” said Reisbeck.