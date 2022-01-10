City of Helena closing downtown streets at night for snow removal

HELENA — The City of Helena will be closing some downtown streets during the evening hours of Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11 in order to remove accumulated snow.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Traffic control will be in place to alert drivers of the work. A total of nine downtown streets will be impacted according to city staff.

The impacted streets are:

Last Chance Gulch: Lyndale to 6th Avenues

Cruse Avenue: Neill to Park Avenues

Neill Avenue: Benton Avenue to Last Chance Gulch

Fuller Avenue: Neill to 6th Avenues

Broadway Avenue: Park to Cruse Avenues

6th Avenue: Park to Cruse Avenues

Lawrence Street: Park Avenue to Warren Street

Jackson Street: Lawrence to Broadway Avenues

Broadway Avenue: Sanders to Harris Streets

People with questions or concerns can call 406-447-1566 for additional information.