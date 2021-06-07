Helena Commission to consider changes to open container ordinance

HELENA — The Helena City Commission is slated to hear two proposals at their June 7 meeting that would significantly change restrictions on open containers of alcohol.

Two options are being presented Monday evening. The first would completely repeal all open container restrictions in city limits. The second would keep the current ordinance intact but would create an exception for the Downtown Urban Renewal District which extends from Centennial Park to where S. Park Avenue meets S. Cruse Street.

There have been other efforts in recent years to repeal open container restrictions in all or part of the City which had been back by several downtown businesses. Supporters of those efforts said it would help increase traffic to downtown businesses and create a more vibrant area.

Some have even citing Butte’s open container policies to show that it can work. While Butte allows open containers in the city, they also prohibit the practice between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. The proposed changes to Helena currently don't have time of day restrictions.

Past opponents of repealing the City’s open container ordnance have said it may lead to more rowdy behavior downtown and litter.

If the Commission does approve either of the proposed changes to the open container ordinance, drunk and disorderly laws would remain unchanged and Montana state law prohibits anyone from having an open container in their vehicle.

A full link to the agenda for the June 7 City of Helena Commission meeting, and the Zoom link to participate remotely, can be found here.