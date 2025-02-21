City of Helena dealing with snow on pickup routes

The City of Helena is asking for the public's help. The deep snow is creating challenges in collecting garbage from some alleyways.

City leaders say snow buildup has buried trash cans in alleys in the mansion district downtown and other areas, and at least one truck has become stuck while working a route.

City of Helena A trash can buried by snow in an alley in Helena, Mont.

The city told MTN that some alleys are so full of snow that the solid waste division has been using pickup trucks to collect trash in areas they cannot reach with traditional garbage trucks.

The city is asking residents to be aware of where they place snow when clearing driveways and sidewalks and to ensure that it doesn't impede garbage trucks.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A snow-buried trash can in an alley on Feb. 20 in Helena, Mont.

Pete Anderson, the Division of Solid Waste superintendent for the City Of Helena, shared what crews will face as the area begins experiencing warmer weather.

“It's going to get worse with the warm-up. Anytime it's cold, once we get them packed down, we can continue to run through them," explained Anderson. "When we get the warm weather, the truck starts falling through. The way the truck will drop through warming conditions, we'll see a lot of trucks get stuck. Right now, we have had trucks get stuck in the last week, and we've been digging them out and towing them out.”

