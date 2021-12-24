City of Helena employees donate gifts for families in need

HELENA — For more than 30 years, City of Helena employees have held their Adopt-a-Family program as a way to give back to their local community during the holiday season.

The event is completely employee-driven. The City partners with schools and police officers to identify families in need.

This year city staff provided over 70 gifts for the two local families in need. Gifts were delivered by Helena Police and Helena Fire personnel.

Courtesy: City of Helena

Additionally, Albertsons gift certificates were provided to allow the families to buy Christmas dinner. Staff also garnered donations from Platinum Salon, Walmart and Home Depot.

“We have such a caring, compassionate staff at the City of Helena. Even though they serve their community every day, our staff members are always looking for opportunities to help their neighbors. It is remarkable how willing they are to rally together and help lift up others,” said City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

