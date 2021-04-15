City of Helena gauging COVID financial needs for businesses

HELENA — The City of Helena is asking for input from local business owners as the community transitions from its’ response to COVID-19, to living with the virus.

The City Manager’s Office has created a short survey at BeHeardHelena.com to collect feedback. The City is specifically gauging the need for financial assistance for one-time, COVID-related purchases necessary to continue business operation.

The City will host an open house for local businesses to provide a summary of the COVID Transition survey on May 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

Staff is strategizing funding anticipated, as well as already made available, as a result of federal funds to the City in response to COVID-19. The City would like to understand if there are one-time transitional funding needs (between $5,000 to $25,000) for operations to live with COVID-19 that are not otherwise made available to businesses.