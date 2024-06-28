City of Helena has new permitting, planning, and licensing website

HELENA — The City of Helena has a new permitting, planning, and licensing website, hopefully making it easier for folks to get done what they need to do.

“This was a prime opportunity to kind of redo what we do from a permit and plan management standpoint and open the public portion up, the public portal up to the public,” says Community Development Director, Chris Brink.

The new website allows folks to file for permits, plans, and licenses from the comfort of their own home without ever having to use a piece of paper or stamp. Amy Hall, Utility Customer Service Licensing Supervisor, says this is a time and cost-saving measure for the city and citizens alike.

“It’s going to save them a lot of time, less trips to City Hall. It’s going to, they can, if they need something very quick, they’re going to be able to do it immediately from their computer. They don’t have to wait for an appointment or come in. They can just do it anytime they want to do it,” says Hall.

The new system allows folks to get a real-time update to their permits or licenses and see where it’s at in the process. Anyone can look up a permit or plan that’s residential or for business.

The new website is part of a larger group of projects aimed at overhauling city essentials such as budgeting, HR, and utility billing. Those who wish to still file in paper form can do so. If you have any suggestions for the site, Brink says to reach out to the city with your thoughts.

“As you’re navigating our new processes and the public portal, if there’s anything you want to see different that’s not working, let us know,” says Brink.