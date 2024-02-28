City of Helena one step closer to approving fee increases at pool and golf course

HELENA — At the City Commission meeting on Monday evening, Doug Smith, Parks Recreation and Open Lands Director presented to the commissioners two resolutions of intention in regard to raising rates at the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool as well as at Bill Robert’s Golf Course.

The city commission approved the two resolutions of intention.

If passed, the golf course’s season pass holder rates would rise by about $50 per person. The golf cart rate would increase by $2 for 9 holes and $4 for 18 holes.

The pool rates would increase for such things as entrance fees as well as lessons, private party rentals, and swim team fees.

Smith cited inflation and rising costs as reasons for the increases.

On Monday, March 11, a meeting will be held in which the commission has the opportunity to finalize the rate increases. That meeting will be open to public comment.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the city commission voted to accept the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis & Clark County to use ARPA funds to design a roundabout at Custer and Henderson.