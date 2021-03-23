City of Helena plans expansion, adds processor to glass recycling

HELENA — Glass recycling is consistent from year to year. The City of Helena reports that about 350 tons of glass are recycled annually.

From the transfer station the glass gets hauled to a local company that eventually turns it into cement. Recently, this local company contacted the transfer station that they were at capacity with glass.

"They had suspended us from hauling glass until they got caught up on their backlog and with that being said, there were limited outsources for us to take the glass,” says Pete Anderson, the Superintendent of the Solid Waste Division at the City of Helena Transfer Station.

The transfer station posted up signs saying glass will be landfilled until they found another source to collect them, and they did within days. They found a company in Utah that collects glass to turn into fiberglass installation. The public is encouraged to still drop off their glass in the glass-designated roll off container, but the city is planning changes.

"In the course of the next two months, there will be a designated drop off area here at the transfer station designed for the public to use and they will no longer use the roll-offs, after that site is completed," says Anderson.

The Solid Waste Division will create a new drop off area for glass to make loading and transportation much easier now that the City of Helena has a second business to ship and recycle glass.

