Civic Center Tennis Courts Enter Next Phase of Construction

HELENA — Work on the tennis courts by the Helena Civic Center is well underway, with the old courts completely gone and workers actively preparing the space for the new ones.

There are no signs of the old court left to see. The land for the new court is mostly cleared out and flattened with dirt, including a protective layer beneath the soil to prevent cracks and plant growth from sprouting up. People can get excited about the brand-new courts to be usable in the near future.

Evan Charney, MTN News The protective material being placed underneath the new courts to prevent plants from growing through cracks in the new court.

Clean up crews started demolishing the old courts earlier this year in June. The courts were deemed unusable in their previous state, prompting the decision to completely replace them. The city previously attempted to fill in the cracks over the years, but the courts couldn’t stand the test of time.

You can read the previous story covering the start of the process here.