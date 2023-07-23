Clean-up of train derailment continues in Hill County

Cleanup continued on Saturday at the site of the freight train derailment in Hill County, about seven miles east of Havre. There were no injuries reported.

Of the 25-car freight train, about 80% of the cars derailed and are destroyed, according to Amanda Frickel, the Hill County coordinator for Disaster & Emergency Services.

Frickel said no hazardous materials were spilled in the derailment and there is no public danger.

She said, ““It’s still under investigation as to what caused the derailment. It was consumer products, we had one hazmat car, but it is completely contained, no punctures, no leaking. We have had two crews working throughout the night to get the tracks cleared. As of this morning, I just left the derailment site and they plan on having the lines open by tonight.”

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, JULY 21) We have received several reports of a multi-car train derailment in Hill County. It reportedly happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Witnesses tell us it happened about five to seven miles east of Havre.

Train derailment reported in Hill County

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the derailment.

There is no word yet on whether this will affect Amtrak "Empire Builder" passenger train service.

We will update you when we get more information.

