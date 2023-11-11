Clients with West Mont Flower Shop start selling their Christmas Wreaths

HELENA — Wreaths have long been used as Christmas decorations for those who celebrate. Three years ago, West Mont Flower Shop on Mitchell Avenue started their own tradition of making and selling Christmas wreaths.

West Mont is a nonprofit that works with individuals with special needs, providing work opportunities and organized events for their clients.

They serve over 250 clients statewide, 20 of which are working on the wreaths.

One client, Stephanie Waddington said, “my favorite thing about West Mont, is definitely all the staff. They’ve done such great work. I love being part of West Mont, it’s kind of like a big family to me.”

Their Vice President of Operations, Patrick Sheehan, said the Christmas wreaths help provide purpose to their clients.

“Everything that comes out of here is actually made by the clients and that’s such a special thing. They really don’t see that much of the community. It’s giving them that purpose, that want, that drive in the morning to get up and say I’m going to go complete something. I’m going to go do a great job today at my job,” he said.

Each wreath is different, and they come with and without decorations.

“My favorite decorations, I would have to say, are the blue ornaments. Wonderland themes,” said Waddington.

In past years West Mont has also sold Christmas trees, but they will not be doing that this year.

Sheehan said, “it gets really cold when we’re selling Christmas trees, and clients don’t really want to go out and sell the Christmas trees. So, it more or less becomes a staff job, and it doesn’t become that meaningful work that we want for our clients at West Mont.”

They started making wreaths the first week of November and have decorated 50 so far, with 30 orders already placed.

Wreaths are available while supplies last, and since they have sold out in the past, West Mont recommends getting them sooner rather than later.