Cohesion Dance puts on performance for anniversary celebration

HELENA — Cohesion Dance Project is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a performance at the Myrna Loy Center Tuesday.

“We’re really excited to be able to share this event with the community, and hopefully help support Cohesion so that it can continue to grow and expand its programming for the next 10 years,” Tonya Call, the Artist Director at Cohesion Dance Project said.

“To me, it’s just really huge, I’ve been here a majority of the time so just being able to see cohesion grow into what it’s become is really awesome and special I’d say,” said dancer, Tea Woodland.

Along with a performance, the event will also include an art and dessert auction, raffle prizes, creativity stations and food and drinks.

Cohesion welcomes dancers of all ages, abilities, experiences and backgrounds.

“There are a lot of bonds that form that you really can’t predict ahead of time,” said dancer, Lainey Taylor.

Cohesion Dance Project offers many different programs, studio classes in modern and ballet, programs designed specifically for youth and adults with disabilities and programming throughout the community in school classrooms and senior living facilities.

“We try to reach a lot of aspects of the community that maybe aren’t served by other means of movement activities, creativity,” Call said.

On Tuesday, activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:00 p.m.

You can get tickets online or at the door.