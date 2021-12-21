Community COVID testing clinic opening in Helena

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) and its partners are opening a COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic on Dec. 22, that will provide free drive-thru antigen tests for community members.

The clinic will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., (excluding observed holidays) and is located at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena, 98 W Custer Avenue.

The clinic utilizes COVID-19 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests. These tests are highly accurate and are used by health departments, schools, and long-term care facilities across the country. BinaxNOW antigen tests are only to be used for symptomatic individuals who are in the first seven days of symptoms or a known close contact to a positive COVID-19 individual.

“This clinic provides a key piece in the fight against COVID-19 in our community,” said Jana Morris, Community Testing Clinic Manager. “Testing remains a really powerful tool in the pandemic and this testing location will allow community members to get fast, free, and accurate test results.”

LCPH says COVID test results will usually be known on the same day. Individuals who provided an email address will receive a link to their test results or will receive a call from a health department representative by the end of the day or the next morning with their results.

All results – positive, negative, indeterminate/invalid or cancelled - are reported to the State of Montana within 24 hours. All information gathered from individuals and results of tests are considered protected information and will be securely handled.

Appointments are encouraged, but any symptomatic individual is urged to drop in at the clinic. Those with an appointment will have priority for testing.

To schedule an appointment, visit the county’s COVID-19 Hub or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219.

The clinic does not provide PCR tests for travel or for those who need to get tested for work. Individuals seeking a PCR test should contact their doctor or local healthcare provider.

LCPH would also like to thank their community partners, PureView Health Center and Benefis Health System, for their support and supplemental staffing at this clinic.