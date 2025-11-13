Community on edge after pack of dogs attacks woman in Lame Deer

LAME DEER — A woman was attacked by a pack of dogs earlier this week in Lame Deer, leaving the Northern Cheyenne community shaken and calling for action.

According to a post from the Northern Cheyenne Tribal President’s Facebook page, at least nine dogs attacked a tribal member, who family members say is pregnant. The woman was flown by helicopter to a Billings hospital for treatment.

Tribal officials said seven of the dogs involved in the attack were euthanized, while two remain loose in the area.

It’s the latest in a string of serious dog attacks reported on the reservation.

In 2021, a Lame Deer man, Duke Little Whirlwind, was killed in a similar incident involving a pack of dogs.

Community members say the latest attack has once again left residents fearful and calling for better control of stray and aggressive animals on the reservation.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact day the incident happened, and details remain under investigation.