Community rallies behind Montana family who saw home flipped by storm

SHEPHERD — The community is rallying behind the Dalton family, who saw their trailer home flipped upside down Monday night during the severe storm that rocked much of the region.

Joe and Jorden Dalton's overturned home landed on one of their vehicles, and much of their personal belongings were destroyed.

Watch this video to see how the cleanup is going:

Montanans rally behind Shepherd family who had home flipped by storm

Since Tuesday morning, the Daltons have been working nonstop to clean up the property.

"We were out here for about 10 hours yesterday," Joe said Wednesday morning. "Just kind of digging through the rubble, trying to find our valuables that survived."

The cleanup, which has been strenuous, has helped the family find sentimental items, such as Joe's grandfather's ashes.

But for the most part, the items recovered from the wreckage have been severely damaged, adding to the emotions of the family.

“Every time we come back out here and see the aftermath, it’s like opening a fresh wound,” said Jorden. "I'm struggling, you know?"

Progress has been made, with some of the wall being removed from the top of the pile, giving the family an easier and safer route to the inside of the home.

There is still work to be done, with bikes, children's toys, clothes, a freezer, a vacuum, matresses and other belongings littered across the rubble.

Fortunately, the Dalton family is not alone in their recovery efforts. The community has rallied around them, launching three GoFundMe campaigns to support their rebuilding, and all are flooded with donations.

“You feel so loved from the support we’re seeing from our family, our friends, and the community," Joe said. "It’s a lot to take in.”

Jorden, who has lived in Shepherd her entire life, said it's amazing to see support from so many people who also suffered damage from the storm.

“With everything going on and everyone having stuff going on themselves, it was overwhelming to see that much support and how people want to help us,” Jorden said. "We're more than grateful for everything, and we can't thank everyone enough honestly."

Although they have yet to access the money because they need to establish an account at a bank that will honor the donations, the Daltons feel a sense of hope.

“Seeing those numbers as they just keep going up, it gives us a sigh of relief," Joe said. "We hope everyone else that got affected by this storm gets just as much support as we have."

For information on the three GoFundMe accounts, follow the links below.

Help a Family Rebuild Their Life and Home

Help the Dalton family recover after the loss of their home

Help Rebuild Jordan and Joe's Home