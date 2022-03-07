Construction this year on US 287/US 12, east of East Helena

HELENA — In early March, weather permitting, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting, Inc. will begin reconstructing approximately four miles of US 287/US 12, east of East Helena.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow by constructing two additional travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, improved right-turn access from Spokane Creek Road, and eight-foot shoulders throughout the project area.

“If you’ve recently driven between Helena and Townsend, you know the Highway 287 corridor is experiencing tremendous growth,” Great Falls District Administrator, Jim Wingerter, explained. “Our team is improving the roadway to accommodate increased traffic volumes and do our part to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.”

In recent years, several sections of Highway 287 between Helena and Three Forks have been expanded to include additional travel and passing lanes.

The project will begin near Diehl Ranch Drive and end just east of Spokane Creek Road. The roadway will be completely reconstructed, including grading, resurfacing, pavement markings, and signage.

Drivers should expect minor delays, gravel road surfaces, and reduced speeds. They are also encouraged to plan for additional time to travel through the construction zone and consider alternative routes when possible.

“These roadway improvements are important as this area grows, but we also know that road construction can be inconvenient.” Russ Gaub of Riverside Contracting said. “We will work hard to minimize impacts and get everyone through the work zone as efficiently as possible.”

Two virtual public open houses will be held via Zoom on March 10. The first open house will begin at 12 p.m. with an additional opportunity to join at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will include a short presentation about the upcoming construction and a question-and-answer session. The same information will be provided at both meetings.

Registration is required for open house attendance. Anyone interested in attending can register here.

The community is encouraged to stay up-to-date on the project by signing up for weekly updates by emailing a request to kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com, registering for text message alerts by texting “HIGHWAY287” to 41411, visiting www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy287, or by calling the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.