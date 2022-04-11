Construction will soon begin on Wolf Creek bridges

WOLF CREEK — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is slated to begin construction on the Wolf Creek Bridges this week. Work includes resurfacing the Interstate 15 (I-15) bridges and replacing the driving surface of the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge on Walsh Street in Wolf Creek.

MDT says the bridges have seen excess wear and tear and are in need of repairs. Resurfacing the I-15 Bridges and replacing the deck on the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge are intended to increase their service life and improve safety for motorists.

L&J Construction Group, of Ennis, is expected to begin mobilizing equipment onsite and widening the northbound I-15 on-ramp in preparation for bridge work. Construction is anticipated to last 3-4 months, ending in Fall 2022.

Crossover traffic patterns may be used on I-15 as early as April 13 to allow crews to safely work on the bridges. Work is expected to begin on the northbound I-15 bridge and the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge the following week.

Traffic on I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and crossover lanes will shift traffic to the same side of the interstate through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced and vehicle widths will be restricted.

Motorists on Walsh Street over the Little Prickly Pear Creek Road can expect slight delays, reduced lane widths, alternating one-way traffic, and speed reductions. Access over the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge and to the I 15 on- and off-ramps will be maintained. It may be necessary for MDT to implement additional traffic control, including temporary closures of the sidewalks under the I 15 bridges if work is taking place overhead.

To sign up for construction email updates, text WCBRIDGES to 22828. To sign up for text message updates, text WCBRIDGES to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.