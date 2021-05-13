Cascade County COVID update

GREAT FALLS — There's been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Cascade County. There were 222 active cases of the virus in the county as of Wednesday. Cascade County has had the most active cases in the state since May 9 and over the previous two weeks had either the highest or second highest number of cases.

Cascade City-County Health Department director Trisha Gardner said as of Wednesday the bulk of the county’s cases were people between 20 and 40 years old. "I don't believe it's out of control right now. We still have enough staff on hand to be able to connect with people after cases are reported to us within a timely manner and move forward,” said Gardner.

She said around 1,000 people were being vaccinated in the county each week and she was hopeful that would increase with the Pfizer vaccine having just been approved for a wider age range.

There were 189 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,594, according to data compiled by MTN News.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,121, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 110,517 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 107,802 have recovered.

There are currently 67 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 5,129. The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,332,445, an increase of 3,110 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Montana is 754,228, and the number of residents who are fully immunized is 358,177.

The numbers reported by MTN reflect the latest data from the Montana COVID website, along with supplemental data received from county health departments.