COVID booster vaccine now available in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In September 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention issued new recommendations for certain people to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The City-County Health Department in Great Falls is now offering third doses or booster doses as set forth below.

The CCHD said in a news release that at least 28 days after the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a third dose is available to people with moderately or severely compromised immune systems. To be eligible, you must meet one of the following criteria:



Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Additionally, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at least 6 months after completion of the primary two-dose series, is available to the following:



People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions (see below)

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions (see below), based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The CDC has identified the following underlying medical conditions that may increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19:



Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), emphysema, chronic bronchitis, asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension

HIV

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Obesity or overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m 2 )

) Pregnancy or recent pregnancy (42 days following the end of pregnancy)

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders, such as alcohol, opioid, or cocaine use disorder

If you are eligible, please visit MTreadyclinic.org to schedule a third dose or booster dose, or email CCHD at vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov with your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and any relevant health conditions.

If you do not have access to a computer or internet, call the CCHD at 406-791-9250 and leave a voicemail with the same information and a CCHD representative will contact you to schedule. Scheduling online is preferred to prevent overloading the phone line.

Additional doses or boosters of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine have not been approved at this time, and you should not “mix and match” vaccines from different manufacturers.

If you are unsure whether you are eligible for a third dose or booster dose, talki with your physician or other healthcare provider before scheduling an appointment.