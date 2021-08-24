COVID cases continue to rise in Montana, with 720 reported Tuesday (Aug. 24 COVID update)

There were 720 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 3,899 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 24.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 166 reported, their total active cases is now 639. Flathead saw the second-highest number of news cases with 136, totaling 690 active cases. Missoula was the third highest with 85 new cases.

There were eight new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,768, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 239, up 19 from Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,201. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Montana crossed 50 percent of eligible residents vaccinated this weekend, with 457,505 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 931,617. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 123,674 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 118,007. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,590,407.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.