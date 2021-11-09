Gov. Gianforte announces opening of Missoula monoclonal antibody clinic

MISSOULA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced the state is expanding access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments with the opening of a new state-sponsored clinic in Missoula. This is the second state-sponsored mAb clinic in Montana.

“A life-saving tool for Montanans who contract COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatments help reduce the strain on our hospital systems and open up ICU beds for the most critical patients,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We are excited to provide Montanans expanded access to early treatment through the opening of this new, state-sponsored clinic in Missoula.”

The new clinic at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula will use staff and resources through Jogan Health Solutions, a third party with which the state contracted to alleviate the strain on hospital resources, according to a news release. The monoclonal antibody treatment center is open to eligible, at-risk Montanans with a referral from their medical provider.

“While monoclonal antibodies are an important piece of the COVID-19 toolkit, they are only given with physician prescription once a person has contracted the virus. COVID vaccination remains the key measure in preventing a patient’s possible hospitalization and death,” Providence Montana Chief Executive Joyce Dombrouski said. “Partnering with the State of Montana for staffing was integral in our ability to offer this treatment locally.”

The Missoula location will be at the Providence Surgery Center which is located at 902 North Orange Street.

Gov. Gianforte stressed in a news release that the most effective protection against the virus remains safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines.